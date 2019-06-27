|
|
|
HINCHCLIFFE Keith On 17th June 2019 at Linson Court Nursing Home, Batley, after a short illness, Keith, aged 80,
of Heckmondwike.
Much loved brother of Colin and the late Brian and Alan. Uncle to Michael, Gillian, Deborah, Jacqueline & Mark.
Born deaf, Keith did not let
his disability hold him back,
becoming the longest serving employee of the Heckmondwike Boot Works. Keith made many friends in the town and enjoyed his visits to the Wyke Horse Pub up to 8 weeks before his death.
Family flowers only.
Donations at the church
will be sent to Kirklees Deaf Children's Society.
A celebration of Keith's life will be held at St James Church,
Church Road, Heckmondwike WF16 0AX at 1.30pm on
Monday 8th July.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
Read More