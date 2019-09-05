|
|
|
Bownes Keith On 26th August 2019
of Wyke, Keith, aged 63 years.
A dearly loved and loving dad,
brother and grandad.
A celebration of his life will be held
at St. Luke's Church, Cleckheaton on Friday 6th September 2019 at 10.00 am, prior to a private family interment at Liversedge Cemetery.
Friends please meet at the Church.
No flowers by request please,
donations if desired may be
given to the Marie Curie Hospice.
A box for this purpose will
be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019