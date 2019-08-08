Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Mirfield)
14a St. Paul's Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 8AX
01924 454476
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
13:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Thomas

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Thomas Notice
Thomas nee Hirst
Kathleen Mary On 1st August 2019,
peacefully at her home in Mirfield, formerly of Hunsworth,
aged 87 years, Kath,
beloved wife of the late Clem,
recently loving partner of Paul Furness, much loved mum of
Lynn, Alison and Garry,
dearly loved grandma
and great-grandma.

Funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday 19th August 2019
at 1.15pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only, donations in memory of Kath may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Rosewood Centre.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.