|
|
|
Thomas nee Hirst
Kathleen Mary On 1st August 2019,
peacefully at her home in Mirfield, formerly of Hunsworth,
aged 87 years, Kath,
beloved wife of the late Clem,
recently loving partner of Paul Furness, much loved mum of
Lynn, Alison and Garry,
dearly loved grandma
and great-grandma.
Funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday 19th August 2019
at 1.15pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Kath may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Rosewood Centre.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019