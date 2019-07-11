Home

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Talbot nee McGrath
Kathleen Maureen On 6th July 2019, in hospital, of Dewsbury, aged 80 years, Maureen, wife of the late Allan, loving and much loved mum of Andrew, Paul and David,
dear mother in law of Michelle and Julia, beloved grandma of
Amy, Oliver, Kate, Alex,
Hannah and Charlie.

Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 26th July 2019 at 11am.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.

No flowers by request,
donations in memory of
Maureen may be placed in the collection box provided by
George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of the Renal Unit at DDH.
Those not able to attend
the ceremony will be made welcome at The Dewsbury Irish Nash Club, Westtown.
Published in Batley News on July 11, 2019
