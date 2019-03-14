Home

Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
18:30
St Mary and the Angels RC Church
Batley
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:30
St Mary and the Angels RC Church
Batley
Kathleen McQuinn Notice
McQUINN
Kathleen
(née Fenton) Died peacefully on
8th March 2019,
whilst in the safe care of
Linson Court, Batley,
aged 90 years, Kathleen,
devoted wife of the late Joseph,
beloved mother of Elaine, Michael,
Laurence, Richard and Martin,
a dear mother in law to
Brian, Louise and Tracey,
loving grandmother of
Andrew, Darren, Isaac, Lewis,
Jemima, Hannah and Joseph,
great-grandmother of
Simon, Jake and Florence,
sister, sister in law and auntie.
Kathleen will be received
into St Mary and the
Angels RC Church, Batley on
Monday 25th March 2019
at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated
on Tuesday 26th March 2019
at 12.30pm, followed by interment
in Batley Cemetery.

Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Kathleen
may be placed in the collection
boxes provided by
George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of Catholic Care
and Alzheimer's Research UK.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
