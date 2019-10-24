|
|
|
LISTER née Brewer
Kathleen On 20th October 2019,
peacefully at home,
Royd Court, Mirfield,
formerly of Thornhill Lees,
Dewsbury, aged 82 years,
Kathleen, beloved wife
of the late Eric,
dearly loved mother of
Stephen and John,
very dear mother-in-law
of Diana and Janina and
much loved Granny of
Alexander & Sophia.
Funeral service will take place at
St Saviour's Church, Ravensthorpe
on Wednesday 6th November
at 2pm followed by committal
at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
for the benefit of
The Girl Guide Association
www.girlguiding.org.uk and
Pilgrims' Friend Society
www.pilgrimsfriend.org.uk
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924 454476.
