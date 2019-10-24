Home

Heeson nee McNamara
Kathleen Ann On 16th October 2019,
peacefully in her sleep, of Batley,
aged 77 years, Kathleen,
dear wife of the late Reggie,
much loved mum of Andrew, Lynne, Julie and the late Stephen,
a very dear mother in law, grandma, sister, sister in law
and auntie.

Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 5th November 2019
at 11.30am. Friends and family please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.

Family flowers only, donations in memory of Kathleen, may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of the
British Heart Foundation.

R I P
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019
