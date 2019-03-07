HALEY Kathleen Muriel 1926 - 2019

On Tuesday 12th February 2019,

Kathleen Haley, aged 92, died

at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

She had been cared for since 2014

in Hopton Cottage Care Home,

Mirfield, and prior to that had

lived in the family home in Mirfield.

Kathleen was married

to Brian Haley who died in 1998.

Her sons are

David, Peter and Andrew,

and her sister is Barbara Squires.

"Kathleen will be greatly missed

by all her family and friends."

A service of celebration for

Kathleen's life will take place on

Friday 22nd March 2019 at

Trinity Methodist Church,

Huddersfield Road, Mirfield

at 1:15 p.m. to which friends

are invited, followed by

refreshments in the church hall.

Family flowers only please,

but if you wish to make a donation,

then these will go to;

Alzheimer's Research UK &

Trinity Methodist Church, Mirfield,

either in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk -

Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019