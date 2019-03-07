|
|
|
HALEY Kathleen Muriel 1926 - 2019
On Tuesday 12th February 2019,
Kathleen Haley, aged 92, died
at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
She had been cared for since 2014
in Hopton Cottage Care Home,
Mirfield, and prior to that had
lived in the family home in Mirfield.
Kathleen was married
to Brian Haley who died in 1998.
Her sons are
David, Peter and Andrew,
and her sister is Barbara Squires.
"Kathleen will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends."
A service of celebration for
Kathleen's life will take place on
Friday 22nd March 2019 at
Trinity Methodist Church,
Huddersfield Road, Mirfield
at 1:15 p.m. to which friends
are invited, followed by
refreshments in the church hall.
Family flowers only please,
but if you wish to make a donation,
then these will go to;
Alzheimer's Research UK &
Trinity Methodist Church, Mirfield,
either in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk -
Memory Giving - Donations.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
