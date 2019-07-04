Home

George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
13:15
Our Lady & St Paulinus RC Church
Kathleen Egan Notice
EGAN Kathleen Mary On 27th June 2019,
in hospital, of Dewsbury,
aged 59 years, Kathleen,
loving mum of Adele, Emma, Shanice, Joseph and the late Leanne and much loved by her grandchildren, beloved sister of Chris and the late Maria Egan,
who also sadly passed away
in Brisbane, Australia on
the 6th June 2019.
Funeral service will be held at
Our Lady & St Paulinus RC Church
on Thursday 18th July 2019
at 1.15pm, followed by interment
at Dewsbury Cemetery.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the church.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke Ltd.,
Chapel of Rest, before 12 noon,
or if preferred donations in memory of Kath may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019
