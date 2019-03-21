BEDFORD (nee Mellor)

Kathleen

1931 - 2019 Peacefully on Thursday 14th March 2019 in hospital and of Knowl Road, Mirfield, formerly of Liley Hall Farm and Gregory Farm, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, Former Deputy Headmistress of Hopton First & Nursery School, aged 88, Kathleen, dearly loved wife of Bryan, much loved mum of Katrina, Teresa and Ian, dear mother-in-law, loving grandma and great grandma.

"Kathleen will be greatly missed

by all her family and friends."

A service of celebration for Kathleen's life will take place on Thursday 4th April 2019 at

St John the Evangelist Church, Hopton Hall Lane, Mirfield

at 12:30 p.m., followed by committal and cremation at

Park Wood Crematorium, Elland

at 1.30 p.m., returning to

The Hare and Hounds,

Upper Hopton, Mirfield for refreshments.

Will friends please

accept this intimation.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, for the benefit of the Royal Osteoporosis Society may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.

Deceased will be resting at

Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Private Chapel of Repose, 745, Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury. Tel: 01924 494435

Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019