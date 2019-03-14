Home

Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00
St.Saviour's Church
Brownhill
Kathleen Atkins Notice
ATKINS (née Stead)
Kathleen (Kate) On 6th March 2019, in Pinderfield's Hospital, after a long illness so bravely fought and in her 70th year, Kate, darling wife of John, cherished mum of Emily & Simon, doting grandma of Delilah & Gabriel, dear mother-in-law of Oliver, much loved sister of Graham & Jennifer and sister-in-law
of Carol & Tony.











Kate's Farewell Service will be held at St.Saviour's Church, Brownhill on Wednesday
20th March at 12 noon followed by her laying to rest in peace in Birstall Churchyard.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
