ATKINS Kate John, Emily and Simon wish
to express their gratitude to friends & relatives for the many cards & messages, beautiful flowers and attendance at Kate's Farewell Service. A very special thank you to Anne, Mary & Eric
for your unwaivering and unqualified friendship & support.
Our heartfelt appreciation to staff at Broughton House Surgery, Dewsbury, Pinderfields, St.James & Leeds General Hospitals, West Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Local for the wonderful care and support afforded to Kate during her long illness. Many thanks to Rev. Lesley Mattacks for her comforting words & Service, to Debra, Jimmy & staff at Birstall
I D L Club for the excellent catering & hospitality and to Robert of Bollands Funeral Directors for
the efficient arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
