|
|
|
Aston Karen On 12th October 2019 in hospital,
of Scholes, Karen aged 59 years.
The beloved wife of John, mum, grandma and great grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 8th November 2019
at 10.30am.
Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
01274-871092
Published in Batley News on Oct. 31, 2019