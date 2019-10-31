Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael Wright & Son
Farfield Street
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 3TX
01274 871092
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Aston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Aston

Notice Condolences

Karen Aston Notice
Aston Karen On 12th October 2019 in hospital,
of Scholes, Karen aged 59 years.
The beloved wife of John, mum, grandma and great grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 8th November 2019
at 10.30am.
Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
01274-871092
Published in Batley News on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -