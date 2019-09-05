Home

Beaumont June Mr Alec Beaumont and family convey their heartfelt thanks
to all relatives and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and
donations for the benefit of
Alzheimer's Research received following the sad loss of June.
Sincere thanks to all carers
and staff of Holme House and
Dr Lloyd for their attention, also
to Rev John Marsh for his words
of comfort at this sad time.
Finally to Helen, Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for the efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019
