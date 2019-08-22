Home

June Beaumont

Notice Condolences

June Beaumont Notice
Beaumont nee Firth
June On 12th August 2019,
at Holme House, Gomersal
and of Mirfield, aged 83 years,
June Margaret,
deeply loved wife of Alec, loving and proud mum of Elizabeth, Helen, Susan, Joanne and the late David, dear mother in law of
Chris, Malcolm, Andrew and Wayne, precious grandma of Matthew, Jason, Stephanie, Alexander, Emma, Oliver, Claire and Alastair, loved by her seven great-grandchildren, a very dear sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Parish Church, Mirfield on Friday 30th August 2019
at 2.30pm, followed by
interment in the churchyard.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the church.

Donations in lieu of flowers
may be placed in the collection
box in church or sent to
George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019
