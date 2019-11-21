|
|
|
DEAKIN (Formerly Crossley)
Julie On 13th November 2019,
peacefully at
Leeds General Infirmary,
of Birstall, Batley,
aged 49 years, Julie,
dearly loved partner of Paul,
much loved mum of Stephen,
Jamie, Kirsty, Jade, Emily, Chloe
and the late Jordan, very dear
and loved mother-in-law, marmar,
daughter, sister and niece.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th December 2019
at 10.30am.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
for the benefit of
When You Wish Upon a Star.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019