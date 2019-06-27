|
|
|
COWSILL née Dewhirst
Julia Mary On 15th June 2019,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital,
of Ossett, aged 79 years, Julia,
beloved wife of the late George,
much loved mum of David,
Andrew, Michael and Helen,
very dear mother-in-law of
Kathryn, Jane and Mark,
cherished grandma of James,
Hayley, Gemma, Naomi,
Nathan, Sarah, and Lauren
and great grandma of Eevee.
Funeral service will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Wednesday 10th July 2019
at 2:20pm.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
for the benefit of
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
Read More