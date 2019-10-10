|
|
|
BROWN Nee Cooke
JULIA LYNN On 18th August 2019, as the result of a tragic accident, of Chickenley, aged 57 years, Julia Lynn,
dearly loved wife of Gary,
much loved mum of
Michael and Craig,
loving daughter of
Margaret and the late Tim.
A dear daughter in law, sister,
sister in law, auntie
and friend to all who knew her.
Funeral service will be held
at Trinity Church, Ossett
on Friday 25th October 2019 at 10.45am, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 11.30am.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation
and meet at the church.
No flowers by request,
donations in Julia's memory may be placed in the collection boxes
at the service or sent to
George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of The Yorkshire
Air Ambulance charity.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 10, 2019