Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Judy Barker

Judy Barker Notice
BARKER
JUDY On Friday, February 15th of
Mirfield, aged 77 years sadly
passed away at St James Hospital.
Judy,
much loved wife of Paul
loving mum of Alison and Sue,
loving and much loved grandma
of Thomas, Laura, Emily,
Hannah and Joshua.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Judy
for the benefit of
Cancer Research
may be made on leaving
the service.
Enquiries to:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
