Pease nee Manson
Judith Peter would like to convey his sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and former neighbours
for the kind expressions of sympathy, condolence cards and donations for the benefit of Alzheimer's Research
received at this sad time.
Thanks also to the doctors of Woodhouse Hill Surgery, staff of Sycamore Care Home and
Mr Peter Kirrane for their
care and attention and to
Mrs Christine Freeman
for her comforting words
at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
