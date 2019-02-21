Home

Joseph Sheard Ltd
8 Nettleton Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 9AA
01924 492219
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
09:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Judith Kidger Notice
KIDGER JUDITH ANN On 11th February 2019 peacefully
at Calderdale Royal hospital,
Judith aged 75 years.
Beloved Wife of the late John. Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday 11th March at 9.30am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu, if so desired, to the Stroke Association, for which a plate will be available. Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors, Tel: 01924 492219.
Can all friends meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
