DIXON (Nee Lodge)
Judith Lorraine On 21st January 2019 peacefully
at Pinderfields Hospital, Judith,
aged 75 years, of Mirfield.
Beloved Wife of the late Alan, devoted Mum of Helen and Janet, dear Mother-In-Law of Kevin and Karen, also a cherished Grandma of Emily, Daniel, Lewis and a
good friend to many.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 21st February at 11.30am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, and will be shared between Kirkwood Hospice and the Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike.
Tel; 01924 401143
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
