Joyce Widdop Notice
Widdop nee Wood
Joyce On 10th September 2019,
with quiet dignity at her home,
aged 84 years, Joyce,
much loved wife of the late Eric,
loving mum of Joyce, Kate, Steven,
Susan, Shirley and Paul, a very
dear and loved mother in law,
grandma, great-grandma and
great-great-grandma.

Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September 2019
at 1.40pm.

Friends and family please
gather at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Joyce may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 19, 2019
