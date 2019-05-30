|
|
|
SMITH JOYCE Suddenly at Pinderfields Hospital on 9th May, aged 79 years.
Loving wife of the late Clifford. Loved mum of
Beverley and Martyn.
Adored grandma of Stephanie.
A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on 4th June at 1.15pm.
In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made at the crematorium to benefit the
Guide Dogs Association.
For further information
please contact
Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike
Tel: 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on May 30, 2019
Read More