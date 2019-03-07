|
CRAWSHAW (Nee Newsome)
Josie On 16th February 2019 peacefully at Croft House Care Home after a long illness, Josie, aged 90 years.
A dearly loved wife of the late Ted,
a loving mum, mother in law, grandma, great grandma
and sister.
A celebration of Josie's life will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday
20th March at 9.30a.m.
Family flowers only but donations would be appreciated to The Alzheimer's Society a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to S. Robertshaw Funeral Directors, Horbury.
Tel. 01924 270912.
Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
