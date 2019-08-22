|
MITCHELL Joseph William Cyril (Joe) On Wednesday August 7th 2019
at his home in Goxhill,
Joe aged 88 years.
A loved uncle of Shaun, Nicola,
Mark, Karen and a great-uncle.
Will all family and friends and everyone who wishes to pay their last respects, please meet at The Haven Inn,
Ferry Road, Barrow-upon-Humber, DN19 7EX on Thursday August 29th at
3.00 pm followed by interment
at Goxhill Cemetery.
Joe is now resting in the care of
H & HJ Huteson & Sons where floral tributes or donations for Help for Heroes will be received.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019