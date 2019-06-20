|
|
|
Hall Joseph Christopher On 8th June 2019, suddenly at home, Chris, aged 69 years,
of Cleckheaton, reunited with the love of his life Brenda.
Much loved dad of Christopher, Michael and Stuart, a devoted grandad and great grandad.
A service to celebrate Chris's
life will held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday
24th June at 09.30 am.
Family flowers only by request,
but if desired donations may be given in memory of Chris to Kirkwood Hospice.
A collection box will be at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
