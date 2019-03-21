|
|
|
GROVES JOSEPH HENRY 1930 - 2019
Peacefully on Saturday 2nd March 2019 in hospital and of Ashworth Gardens, Dewsbury, aged 88, Joe, dearly loved husband of Dot, much loved dad of Christine and Debbie, loving granddad of Adam and Kirsty, dearest great granddad of Brooke and Harvey
'Joe will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.'
A service of celebration for Joe's life will take place on Tuesday
2nd April 2019 at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 10.30 a.m., followed by refreshments at
The Irish National Club,
Westtown, Dewsbury.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of The British Lung Foundation may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Deceased will be resting at
Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Private Chapel of Repose, 745, Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury. Tel: 01924 494435
for all enquiries.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
