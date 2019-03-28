Home

WIGHTMAN John Yvonne, Susan, Richard and families would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of The Merchant Navy Benevolent Fund received following their recent sad loss of John.
Thanks also to Grove House Surgery, Pinderfields Hospital
and Mr Stuart Paterson
for his comforting words
at the funeral service.
Finally thank you to Judith and staff of George Brooke Ltd for their
kind help and support with
the funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
