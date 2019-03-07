|
WIGHTMAN John On 22nd February 2019,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, of Batley, aged 76 years, John, beloved husband of Yvonne, much loved dad of Susan and Richard, dear father-in-law of Clare and Andrew and cherished
grandad of Alex and Jamie.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 21st March 2019 at 10:30am. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors, George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of The Merchant Navy Fund, supporting UK Merchant Navy Seafarers and their families.
