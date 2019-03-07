Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wightman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wightman

Notice Condolences

John Wightman Notice
WIGHTMAN John On 22nd February 2019,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, of Batley, aged 76 years, John, beloved husband of Yvonne, much loved dad of Susan and Richard, dear father-in-law of Clare and Andrew and cherished
grandad of Alex and Jamie.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 21st March 2019 at 10:30am. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors, George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of The Merchant Navy Fund, supporting UK Merchant Navy Seafarers and their families.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.