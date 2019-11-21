|
|
|
Sharp John (Rodney) Peacefully at Fieldhead Care Home, Mirfield, on 9th November 2019, John, aged 76 years, of Liversedge.
Dearly loved husband of Lois,
loved brother of Bernard and Howard, dear brother-in-law of Andrea, Jill and Pam, much loved uncle of Jayne, Carl and Mark.
A celebration of John's
life will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 29th November 2019
at 14:00pm.
In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made at the service to benefit RSPCA.
For further information please contact Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Tel 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019