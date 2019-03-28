|
|
|
SENIOR John Michael
"Mick" On 22nd March 2019, in hospital and of Dewsbury, aged 72 years, Michael, much loved dad of Jason, Stephanie and Michael, a very dear and loved father-in-law, grandad, brother and remembered with affection by Maureen.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Hanging Heaton on Monday 8th April 2019
at 11am followed by interment in the churchyard.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box supplied by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of The Dewsbury Celtic
Australia Fund.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
