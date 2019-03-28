Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00
St. Paul's Church
Hanging Heaton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Senior
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Senior

Notice Condolences Gallery

John Senior Notice
SENIOR John Michael
"Mick" On 22nd March 2019, in hospital and of Dewsbury, aged 72 years, Michael, much loved dad of Jason, Stephanie and Michael, a very dear and loved father-in-law, grandad, brother and remembered with affection by Maureen.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Hanging Heaton on Monday 8th April 2019
at 11am followed by interment in the churchyard.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box supplied by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of The Dewsbury Celtic
Australia Fund.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.