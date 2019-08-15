Home

Richard Howard Fearnley Funerals
745 Huddersfield Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 3LQ
01924 494435
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
John Moyser Notice
MOYSER JOHN
1935 - 2019 Peacefully on
Tuesday 13th August 2019 at Hopton Cottage Care Home, Mirfield and of Mirfield, but born and brought up in Drighlington. Former Captain of both Morley and Cleckheaton Rugby Union Clubs and played cricket for several local clubs,
including Cleckheaton and lately Mirfield Club, Harry Lime.
John, aged 84, dearly loved husband of Ann, much loved dad
of Simon and Shaun, loving
granddad of Lucas and Olivia.
"John will be greatly missed by all his family and friends."
A service of celebration for
John's life will take place on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at Huddersfield Crematorium
at 10.00am, followed by refreshments at Moorlands Cricket Club, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, where all are most welcome. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of Dementia UK, may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk
- Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 15, 2019
