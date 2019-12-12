Home

John Marsden Notice
Marsden John David On 4th December 2019 in hospital of Scholes, David, aged 80 years. The beloved husband of Maureen, dearly loved and loving dad of Beverley and very dear
brother of Betty.

A celebration of his life will be held at Scholes Parish Church, Cleckheaton on Monday
16th December 2019 at 11.30am. Friends please meet at the church.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to the Scholes Parish Church Roof Fund. A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019
