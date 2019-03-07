|
MALONEY John Francis On Tuesday, February 19th
peacefully at Manor Croft
Nursing Home, surrounded by
his family and of Dewsbury
aged 72 years.
John,
much loved husband of Colette,
loving dad of Julia, Francis
and the late Maria,
a wonderful grandad and
dear brother of Maureen.
John will be received into
St Paulinus Roman
Catholic Church on
Monday, March 25th at 6.00pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
on Tuesday, March 26th at 11.00am
followed by cremation.
Donations in memory
of John
for the benefit of
Manor Croft Residents Fund
may be made on leaving the Church or sent to:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW.
Tel: 01924 465402
R.I.P
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
