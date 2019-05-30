|
|
|
Halmshaw John William On the 22nd May 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
John aged 89 years.
The beloved husband of Jean.
A loving dad of
Sally, Simon and Jackie.
Also a much loved grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Butterfield House
Private Chapel of Rest,
Bradford Road, Cleckheaton
BD19 5LT on Wednesday 12th June at 1.30pm and will be followed by the committal at Liversedge Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Would friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for the British Heart Foundation for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on May 30, 2019
