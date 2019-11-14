Home

Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
France John Malcolm On 4th November 2019,
in hospital, aged 78 years,
Malcolm, loving and much loved husband of the late Georgie,
beloved dad of Paul, June, Carol, Susan, Nicola and the late Stephen, a very dear father in law, grandad and great-grandad, he will be greatly missed by his precious granddaughter Chantelle,
her partnerJonny and their
daughters Eva and Ava.

Funeral Service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 18th November 2019
at 10.30am. Friends please
accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only, donations in memory of Malcolm may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of the Children's Heart Surgery Unit at LGI.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019
