BUCKLEY John McHenry
"Jack" Susan, Tony and families would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, condolence cards and donations for the benefit of Yorkshire Cancer Research received following the sad loss of Jack.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Earlsheaton Medical Centre and York House Nursing Home for their care and to
Rev Neil Walpole for his comforting words and prayers at the
funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 29, 2019