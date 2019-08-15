Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
15:00
Elland
John Buckley Notice
BUCKLEY John McHenry
"Jack" On 9th August 2019,
peacefully at
York House Nursing Home,
of Dewsbury, aged 91 years,
Jack, beloved husband
of the late Florence,
dearly loved dad
of Susan and Tony,
dear father-in-law
of Paul and Doreen,
loved brother of Joyce,
a much loved grandad
and great grandad.

Funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday 22nd August 2019
at 3pm.

Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
for the benefit of
Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 15, 2019
