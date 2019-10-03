|
ANNAKIN John On 1st October 2019, peacefully after a short illness, aged 79 years, John, a much loved husband & best friend of Denise,
dearly loved dad of Stephen & Julie and a very dear father-in-law, grandfather & great-grandfather.
The Funeral Service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd October at 12.30pm, family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given to 'Yorkshire Cancer Research',
a donation box will be available
on leaving the Chapel.
Friends accept this intimation and afterwards at Healds Hall Hotel.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors tel. 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 3, 2019