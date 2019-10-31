Home

Richard Howard Fearnley Funerals
745 Huddersfield Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 3LQ
01924 494435
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00
The Holiday Inn
Clifton Village, Brighouse
Joel Standeven


1926 - 2019 Notice
Joel Standeven Notice
STANDEVEN Joel Roy
1926 - 2019 June, Michael, Nigel, David and family would like to convey their most heartfelt and sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations for Leukaemia UK & Christadelphian Meal A Day Fund, received during the recent sad loss of Roy.
Special thanks to Mr Darren Guy for his kind visits, support and most comforting funeral service and Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors for their dignified and most efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 31, 2019
