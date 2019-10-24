|
|
|
STANDEVEN JOEL ROY
1926 - 2019 On Wednesday 16th October 2019 at his home; Over Hall Park, Mirfield.
Former Headmaster of Ravensthorpe Secondary Modern School and Earlsheaton High School. Roy, aged 93, dearly loved husband of June, much loved father of Michael, Nigel, David and the late Gail, dear father-in-law, loving granddad and
great granddad.
"Roy will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends."
A private family interment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Ground, Huddersfield, followed by a service of celebration for Roy's life at
The Holiday Inn, Clifton Village, Brighouse, HD6 4HW, on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 12.00 p.m., followed by refreshments where all are most welcome.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, for the benefit of Leukaemia UK & Christadelphian Meal A Day Fund may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019