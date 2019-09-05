|
HAUGHIN Joe Barbara, David and Elaine and families would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends & neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of British Heart Foundation received following their sad loss.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Pinderfields Hospital for their care, to Dr Myers at Brookroyd Surgery, and to Reverend Ann Pollard for a beautiful service and kind and comforting words and prayers at the funeral service.
Finally to Michael, Leanne and all the staff at Co-op Funeralcare for all their help and professional and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019