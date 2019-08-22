Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
13:30
St Paul's Church
Birkenshaw
Joe Haughin Notice
HAUGHIN Joe Peacefully, at Pinderfields Hospital on 13th August 2019
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara and loving father and father-in-law of David and Jo, Elaine and Andrew and much loved Grandad of Aimee, Hollie, Ryan, Hannah and Zara. Loved by all who knew him.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at St Paul's Church, Birkenshaw on Thursday 29th August at 1:30pm followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby.
In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the church to benefit British Heart Foundation.
Further enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike.
Tel: 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019
