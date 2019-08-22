|
|
|
HAUGHIN Joe Peacefully, at Pinderfields Hospital on 13th August 2019
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara and loving father and father-in-law of David and Jo, Elaine and Andrew and much loved Grandad of Aimee, Hollie, Ryan, Hannah and Zara. Loved by all who knew him.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at St Paul's Church, Birkenshaw on Thursday 29th August at 1:30pm followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby.
In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the church to benefit British Heart Foundation.
Further enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike.
Tel: 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019