Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
14:45
Huddersfield Crematorium
WRIGHTSON Joan On 9th July 2019,
peacefully in her sleep,
at her home in Cleckheaton,
aged 89 years, Joan,
devoted and much loved wife
of the late Roland,
beloved mum of Pauline,
a precious nanna, great-nanna,
great-great-nanna, sister,
auntie and friend.
Funeral service will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 30th July 2019
at 2.45pm.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.

Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
for the benefit of The Yorkshire
Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on July 18, 2019
