SPINKS Joan On 8th September 2019,
peacefully at Fieldhead Park NH,
Mirfield formerly of Heckmondwike and Liversedge,
aged 86 years, Joan,
beloved daughter
of the late John and Annie,
a dearly loved auntie, great auntie and great great auntie.
Funeral service will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Friday 4th October at 2pm.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
or sent to George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit
of Fieldhead Park Residents Fund.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 19, 2019