|
|
|
RHODES JOAN Betty would like to convey sincere thanks to all friends and neighbours for their support, expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following the sad
loss of her mother Joan.
Sincere thanks to
the ambulance service, staff of
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
and Dr Chandra for their care,
also to dear friend Wendy for
her visit and words of comfort
at the funeral service.
Finally special thanks to Helen and her staff at George Brooke Ltd
for their exceptional care, support and compassion throughout the funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 31, 2019