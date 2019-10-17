Home

RHODES Nee Parker
Formerly WOOD
JOAN On 10th October 2019,
in hospital,
after a long and colourful life,
aged 96 years, Joan,
beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mother of Betty
and grandmother
of the late Simon,
she will be forever loved by her special friends Chris, Elaine, Mandy, Pam and Julie.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday 30th October 2019
at 10.30am.
Family and friends attending the service are asked to wear bright colours to reflect Joan's love of life.
No flowers by request,
donations in her memory
may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit
of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019
