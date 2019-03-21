|
O'CONNOR Joan Paul, Kate and families would like to thank all relatives and friends for their cards, messages of condolence and donations to
The Holy Spirit Church, Heckmondwike,
in memory of Joan.
A special thank you to
Father Nick Hird for his comforting words at the service, also
to York House Care Home staff for their care and dignity given to mum during her time with you.
Finally thank you to The Coop Funeralcare for their support, guidance and professionalism throughout this sad time.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
