Michael Wright & Son
Farfield Street
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 3TX
01274 871092
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:45
park wood crematorium
Elland
Joan Northrop Notice
Northrop Joan On 27th July 2019 in hospital of Cleckheaton, Joan aged 95 years.
The beloved wife of the late Raymond and a dearly loved and loving mum, mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at park wood crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 12.45 pm. Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019
