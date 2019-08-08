|
Northrop Joan On 27th July 2019 in hospital of Cleckheaton, Joan aged 95 years.
The beloved wife of the late Raymond and a dearly loved and loving mum, mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at park wood crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 12.45 pm. Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019